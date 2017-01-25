BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year
Jan 25 Novartis
* Says elevates cart therapy ctl019 to group of drugs it expects will be blockbusters, with at least $1 billion in annual sales
* Says diffuse large b-cell lymphoma indication likely to propel ctl019 to blockbuster status, filing expected in 2017 depending on data
* still plans initial q2 2017 regulatory filing in United States for CTL019 in in relapsed/refractory (r/r) pediatric and young adult patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer