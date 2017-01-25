BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Novartis Ag
* Says alcon review will only be for medical devices, not eye drugs
* Ceo says alcon review could lead to ipo
* Ceo says 2017 to be impacted by gleevec patent expiration
* Ceo says expects next growth phase to begin toward end of 2017
* Ceo says no change to m&a strategy, says "the bigger the target, the higher the premium seems to be"
* Ceo says to continue bolt-on acquisitions to strengthen pipeline
* Ceo says expects pricing pressure to continue in us, to continue outcomes based pricing approach
* Ceo says all options being considered for alcon, up to retaining business
* Ceo says update on alcon will come at end of 2017
* Ceo says cosentyx continues growth in all three indications
* Ceo says everything seeing on entresto is giving us confidence; field force is now up and running
* Ceo says early indicators on entresto "make us very bullish," expects to triple scripts by end of 2017
* Ceo says all options for alcon are on table, "we have not ruled anything out" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: