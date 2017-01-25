BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting
Jan 25 Tianyun International Holdings Ltd
* Entered into a non-legally binding letter of intent with individuals
* Preliminary intention is to make further capital investment for production facilities of target co in future 3 to 5 years
* LOI for acquisition of entire registered capital of a co based in central part of people's republic of china
* LOI for acquisition of entire registered capital of a co based in central part of people's republic of china
* Company will further negotiate with vendors on detailed terms of proposed acquisition
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021