BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year
Jan 25 Ccm Duopharma Biotech Bhd
* Government of Malaysia accepted tender offer from Biocon Sdn to manufacture and supply, and for CCM Pharmaceuticals
LOA to deliver products under the ministry of health's off-take agreement program
Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer