Jan 25 (Reuters) -

* Aavishkaar-Intellecap group raises usd 25 million from Triodos Investment Management and Shell Foundation Source text : [Aavishkaar-Intellecap Group, a pioneer in impact investing and an instrumental entity of the impact investing ecosystem globally, today announced raising an equity round of USD $25 million led by Triodos Investment Management, the investment arm of European lender Triodos Bank, and Shell Foundation, an independent charity established by the Shell Group. Triodos has invested USD 15 million while Shell has contributed USD 10 million of the total capital raised. The investment will be infused in the parent company and will enable the group to consolidate and expand its bouquet of ecosystem building initiatives/businesses across the globe]