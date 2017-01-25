Jan 25 Lonza :

* FY strong sales growth of 8.7 pct to 4.13 billion Swiss francs ($4.12 billion)

* FY CORE EBIT of 651 million Swiss francs, up by 24.2 pct

* FY net profit 301 million Swiss francs, up 8.7 percent

* Increased dividend for shareholders proposed by Lonza's board of directors of 2.75 Swiss francs per share for 2016

* Another solid year of operational free cash flow of 638 million Swiss francs before acquisitions

* Outlook 2017 sales growth of mid-single digits

* Outlook 2017 CORE EBITDA of 1 billion Swiss francs

* FY CORE EBITDA growth of 15.8 pct in reported currency (15.4 pct in constant exchange rates), reaching 918 million Swiss francs

* Outlook 2017 double-digit CORE EBIT growth

* Board of directors is proposing to Lonza's annual general meeting (AGM), to be held on April 25, election of Albert M. Baehny as a new member of board

* Subject to his election, board will appoint Baehny as vice chairman of board with intention to propose him as new chairman at AGM 2018

* Board is proposing re-election of Rolf Soiron as its chairman for one more year until AGM 2018 in order to ensure continuity in supervision of Capsugel transaction and its successful integration

* Decided to divest Peptide facility in Braine and restructured some other smaller operations, which led to combined impairments and restructuring costs of 82 million Swiss francs

* Reuters Poll Average for Lonza FY sales was 4.04 billion Swiss francs, CORE EBIT 603 million Swiss francs