Jan 25 Fitch:

* Risks to Indian homebuilders rise; sales to fall in 2017

* Expects property sales in India to fall by at least 20%-30% in 2017

* Fitch - expect home prices in India to decline this year because demand for residential property has weakened significantly in 4q16

* Worst of downturn in home sales is likely to occur in 1h17

* Homebuilders in India already have high levels of unsold inventory and are likely to cut selling prices as demand weakens. Source text for Eikon: