GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro slips on Greece bailout, Italian vote concerns; stocks drift
* Euro weakens on report Greece may forego next bailout payment
Jan 25 Fitch:
* Risks to Indian homebuilders rise; sales to fall in 2017
* Expects property sales in India to fall by at least 20%-30% in 2017
* Fitch - expect home prices in India to decline this year because demand for residential property has weakened significantly in 4q16
* Worst of downturn in home sales is likely to occur in 1h17
* Homebuilders in India already have high levels of unsold inventory and are likely to cut selling prices as demand weakens. Source text for Eikon:
* Euro weakens on report Greece may forego next bailout payment
* Shares down 20 pct, bond sell-off resumes (Adds detail from conference call, background)