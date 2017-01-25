BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting
Jan 25 Lux Island Resorts Ltd :
* HY ended Dec 31, 2016 profit before income tax of 327.8 million rupees versus 281.7 million rupees year ago
* HY revenue of 2.55 billion rupees versus 2.58 billion rupees year ago
* Says results for third quarter should be similar to last year
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021