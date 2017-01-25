Jan 25 Lux Island Resorts Ltd :

* HY ended Dec 31, 2016 profit before income tax of 327.8 million rupees versus 281.7 million rupees year ago

* HY revenue of 2.55 billion rupees versus 2.58 billion rupees year ago

* Says results for third quarter should be similar to last year Source: bit.ly/2krpOE2 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)