BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Neovacs SA :
* Neovacs presents first positive immunogenicity results for IFN kinoid in diabetes of type 1
* Scientific council recommends to continue this innovative development
* The goal is to obtain proof of concept during 2017, and to launch the clinical development of this program in H1 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2jcZZ9L Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: