Jan 25 Neovacs SA :

* Neovacs presents first positive immunogenicity results for IFN kinoid in diabetes of type 1

* Scientific council recommends to continue this innovative development

* The goal is to obtain proof of concept during 2017, and to launch the clinical development of this program in H1 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2jcZZ9L Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)