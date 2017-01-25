BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Nanorepro Ag
* FY sales of approx. 1.55 million euro ($1.66 million). The figure was thus approx. 240% higher than in the previous year
* Sees FY EBITA at between -700,000 euros and -800,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: