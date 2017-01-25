Jan 25 Nanorepro Ag

* FY sales of approx. 1.55 million euro ($1.66 million). The figure was thus approx. 240% higher than in the previous year

* Sees FY EBITA at between -700,000 euros and -800,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)