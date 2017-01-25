BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Lysogene SA IPO-LYSO.PA:
* Lysogene launches its IPO on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris
* Capital increase of approximately 30.0 million euros ($32.15 million), which may be increased to a maximum of 39.7 million euros
* Indicative price range: between 6.80 euro and 9.20 euro per share
* Closing of the open price offer in France: February 6, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2k1NUbM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9331 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: