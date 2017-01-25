Jan 25 Lysogene SA IPO-LYSO.PA:

* Lysogene launches its IPO on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris

* Capital increase of approximately 30.0 million euros ($32.15 million), which may be increased to a maximum of 39.7 million euros

* Indicative price range: between 6.80 euro and 9.20 euro per share

* Closing of the open price offer in France: February 6, 2017