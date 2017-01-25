BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 2.93 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Jan 25 Nordic Semiconductor ASA :
* Beijing Tong Yu Dao Technology Co., Ltd, Chinese intelligent parking solutions company, has selected Nordic's NRF51822 bluetooth low energy system-on-chip (SOC) to enable parking space control for rental and sharing Source text: bit.ly/2jolIOY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
May 29 Frank Deford, who as a journalist for Sports Illustrated was known as a master of long-form storytelling and as a regular commentator for National Public Radio brought sports to life for many listeners with only a passing interest in athletics, has died at age 78, his wife said on Monday.