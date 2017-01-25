BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Jan 25 NNB Intressenter on Nordnet :
* NNB Intressenter completes its recommended public cash offer to acquire the shares in Nordnet and extends the acceptance period
* Extends the acceptance period to 8 February 2017
* At the end of the initial Jan 23 acceptance period, the offer had been accepted by shareholders representing shares corresponding to 20.46 percent of the capital and votes. As a result, NNB Intressenter, the Ohman Group and Nordic Capital Fund VIII together own and control 93.37 percent of capital and votes in Nordnet
* Bid by Ohman Group and Nordic Capital Fund VIII, through NNB Intressenter
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct