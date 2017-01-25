Jan 25 Neurovive Pharmaceutical AB
* Neurovive redirects research resources from Asian
subsidiary to parent
* Says under agreement, Neurovive Pharmaceutical AB will
receive approximately 5 million SEK before transaction costs
* Says in addition, Neurovive and its collaboration partner
Foundation Asia Pacific LTD. Will reacquire Hong Kong based
subsidiary, Neurovive Pharmaceutical Asia LTD.
* Says Hong Kong company will be owned by Neurovive
Pharmaceutical AB (approx. 82.5%) and Foundation Asia Pacific
LTD. (approx. 17.5%)
* Says on closing, other assets previously licensed to the
NeuroVive Asia group will be returned to NeuroVive
Pharmaceutical AB.
