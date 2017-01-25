Jan 25 Neurovive Pharmaceutical AB

* Neurovive redirects research resources from Asian subsidiary to parent

* Says under agreement, Neurovive Pharmaceutical AB will receive approximately 5 million SEK before transaction costs

* Says in addition, Neurovive and its collaboration partner Foundation Asia Pacific LTD. Will reacquire Hong Kong based subsidiary, Neurovive Pharmaceutical Asia LTD.

* Says Hong Kong company will be owned by Neurovive Pharmaceutical AB (approx. 82.5%) and Foundation Asia Pacific LTD. (approx. 17.5%)

* Says on closing, other assets previously licensed to the NeuroVive Asia group will be returned to NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)