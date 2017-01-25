BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 2.93 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
(Refiles brief to add information about change of chairman.)
Jan 25 Nnit A/S :
* Q4 revenue 768.9 million Danish crowns ($110.86 million) versus 722.9 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 96.8 million crowns versus 92.5 million crowns year ago
* 2017 operating profit margin is forecasted to be around 10% in constant currencies
* 2017 revenue is forecasted to grow 1-5% in constant currencies
* Says revenue growth outlook is below NNIT's long-term target of at least 5%
* The expected level of investments in 2017 is 12-14% of total revenue as the majority of investment related to an additional data center will impact 2017
* Chairman of board Jesper Brandgaard says he is not seeking reelection
* Board intends to propose Carsten Dilling as new chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9355 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
May 29 Frank Deford, who as a journalist for Sports Illustrated was known as a master of long-form storytelling and as a regular commentator for National Public Radio brought sports to life for many listeners with only a passing interest in athletics, has died at age 78, his wife said on Monday.