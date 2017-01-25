Jan 25 Fitch:

* Fitch: Korean bank ratings could be hit by bail-in plan

* Fitch-Expects banks in Korea to benefit from relatively healthy GDP growth of 2.5%-3.0% this year, which is above 1.6% median for 'AA' rated countries

* Fitch on Korean banks - Loose monetary policy is likely to continue to support bank performance in 2017

* Fitch - Regulatory changes are also likely to have an impact on Korean banks in 2017.

