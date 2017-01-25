GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro slips on Greece bailout, Italian vote concerns; stocks drift
* Euro weakens on report Greece may forego next bailout payment
Jan 25 Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd :
* says forced to shut down plant due to water shortage in Tamil Nadu Source text: (bit.ly/2jQ9vS1) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Shares down 20 pct, bond sell-off resumes (Adds detail from conference call, background)