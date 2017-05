Jan 25 UPL Ltd

* UPL Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 4.59 billion rupees

* UPL Ltd - dec quarter consol net sales 39.22 billion rupees

* UPL Ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter consol net profit was 3.36 billion rupees

* UPL Ltd - consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 2.81 billion rupees ; consol net sales was 33.18 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2jot2uj) Further company coverage: