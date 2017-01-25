Jan 25 Honkarakenne Oyj :

* Sistema Finance S.A. has announced final results of voluntary public cash tender offer for all shares in Honkarakenne

* According to Sistema Finance final results of tender offer, 192,866 series B shares were tendered in tender offer

* Offeror has announced that it will not complete tender offer in accordance with its terms and conditions

