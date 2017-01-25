BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year
Jan 25 Tianda Pharmaceuticals Ltd -
* Shi Shaobin has discontinued to act as managing director of co
* Fang Wen Quan has been appointed as managing director of company
* Shi Shaobin has been re-designated from an executive director to a non-executive director of company
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer