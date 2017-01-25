Jan 25 Amplifon SpA :

* Appoints Gabriele Galli Chief Financial Officer, effective as of March 1

* Gabriele Galli joins Amplifon after 13 years at Piaggio , where he began in 2004 as Group Controller, then becoming CFO in 2008 and General Manager Finance in 2012