BRIEF-Immuron Ltd seeks trading halt
Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer
Jan 25 Amplifon SpA :
* Appoints Gabriele Galli Chief Financial Officer, effective as of March 1
Gabriele Galli joins Amplifon after 13 years at Piaggio , where he began in 2004 as Group Controller, then becoming CFO in 2008 and General Manager Finance in 2012
oventus and Modern Dental have executed a manufacturing agreement for modern dental to co-manufacture current O2Vent range of products.