BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting
Jan 25 Young & Co's Brewery Plc :
* Nick Bryan is to stand down as non-executive chairman and will retire from board at end of current financial year on April 3, 2017
* Nick Bryan is to stand down as non-executive chairman and will retire from board at end of current financial year on April 3, 2017

* Will be succeeded in this role by Stephen Goodyear
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021