BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 2.93 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Jan 25 Eutelsat :
* Mega-Choice Digital Network, an associate company of Crystal TV, launches news and entertainment focused TV platform in Ghana with Eutelsat
* Ten-Year contract has been inked with Eutelsat Communications for capacity connected to African service area of Eutelsat 16A satellite Source text: bit.ly/2k2el15 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
May 29 Frank Deford, who as a journalist for Sports Illustrated was known as a master of long-form storytelling and as a regular commentator for National Public Radio brought sports to life for many listeners with only a passing interest in athletics, has died at age 78, his wife said on Monday.