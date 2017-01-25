BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Jan 25 Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd :
* Company and Zendai Real Estate and purchaser entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Purchaser is Xinle Real Estate Group
* Transaction in relation to disposal of equity interests in subsidiaries and sale loans
* Deal for HK$813.89 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct