* Voluntary Announcement - Renewal Of Aircraft Leasing Scheme

* Has renewed aircraft leasing scheme for a new five year period

* Company's current ALS will expire in june 2017

* Recently received approval from Ministry Of Finance Of Singapore to renew ALS and completed renewal requirements on 24 january 2017

* New ALS will be effective from 1 July 2017 to 30 June 2022