Jan 25 Genting Plantations Bhd

* Palma Citra Investama entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with PT SBM

* Agreement for purpose of disposing 950 series a shares and 34,100 series b shares of IDR1,000,000 each in pt psm

* Deal for a cash consideration of USD3.2 million

* "Proposed disposal will not have any material effect on the earnings of GENP group"