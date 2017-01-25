BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Genting Plantations Bhd
* Palma Citra Investama entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with PT SBM
* Agreement for purpose of disposing 950 series a shares and 34,100 series b shares of IDR1,000,000 each in pt psm
* Deal for a cash consideration of USD3.2 million
* "Proposed disposal will not have any material effect on the earnings of GENP group" Source text (bit.ly/2j4eXU7) Further company coverage:
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: