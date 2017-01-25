BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 25 Blue Star Ltd
* Blue Star Ltd - dec quarter net profit 145 million rupees versus profit 90 million rupees year ago
* Blue Star Ltd - dec quarter net sales 9.12 billion rupees versus 7.84 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2jwdYYQ) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago