Jan 25 Coromandel International Ltd

* Coromandel International Ltd - consol dec quarter net profit 1.12 billion rupees

* Coromandel International Ltd - consol dec quarter total income from operations 22.71 billion rupees

* Coromandel International Ltd - consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 807.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 27.83 billion rupees