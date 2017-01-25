BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 25 Coromandel International Ltd
* Coromandel International Ltd - consol dec quarter net profit 1.12 billion rupees
* Coromandel International Ltd - consol dec quarter total income from operations 22.71 billion rupees
* Coromandel International Ltd - consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 807.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 27.83 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2joj77Y) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago