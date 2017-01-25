Jan 25 Tata Steel Ltd :

* Definitive agreement for development of subarnarekha port and acquisition of 51% equity shares of creative port development private limited

* Also executed shareholders agreement with CPDPL and promoters for development of Subarnarekha Port through SPV Subarnarekha Port Pvt Ltd

* Says nature of consideration in cash

* Current outlay for agreement with CPDPL is about 1.20 billion rupees