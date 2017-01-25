GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro slips on Greece bailout, Italian vote concerns; stocks drift
* Euro weakens on report Greece may forego next bailout payment
Jan 25 SRS Ltd
* Clarifies on news item "Inox top bidder for SRS Cinemas"
* Expression of interest for Cinema Division has been received by few players of the cinema exhibition business and private equity, including Inox
* Due to liquidity issues, company had decided to sell the "cinemas" and "retail" divisions of the company
* Financial bids are yet to be received Source text: bit.ly/2jQcERG Further company coverage:
* Shares down 20 pct, bond sell-off resumes (Adds detail from conference call, background)