BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year
Jan 25 Novartis Ag
* Says expects to grow in each year in 2018, 2019 and 2020
* Cfo says plans to finance $5 billion share buyback with debt
* Ceo says goodwill, intangibles of alcon is $16.9 billion, does not anticipate loss after impairment testing
* Ceo won't speculate on prequisites for keeping alcon, 'we're going to make a decision" based on how alcon progresses
* Ceo says has outcomes based pricing contracts for gilenya, tasigna following entresto deals
Ceo says plans to meet with president trump, "love to in coming months sit down with administration" to consult on affordable care; no meeting set yet
Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer