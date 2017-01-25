BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting
Jan 25 China Sky Chemical Fibre Co Ltd
* Reference is made to announcements in relation to lawsuits and winding-up proceedings filed against company's subsidiaries
* Received second auction notice for auction of properties and machineries of Quanzhou Tianyu Chemical Fiber & Weaving Industry
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021