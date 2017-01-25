Jan 25 Fabege Ab :

* Raises more green financing via SFF

* Has raised 300 million Swedish crowns ($33.88 million) via SFF (Svensk FastighetsFinansiering AB) through a bond issue with a three year tenor

* Bond expires on May 29, 2020 and has a spread of 3 months Stibor plus 105 bps Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8554 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)