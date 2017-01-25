BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting
Jan 25 Netdragon Websoft Holdings Ltd
* Netdragon (Fujian) entered into JV agreement
* Agreement with Fujian Local Industry Fund and Fujian Leading Enterprises Fund in respect of formation of JV company.
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021