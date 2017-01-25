BRIEF-MOA Group Ltd says FY revenue increased 26 percent
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
Jan 25 Ajisen China Holdings Ltd :
* Expected to record a substantial increase in profit for year ended 31 December 2016 of not less than HK$400 million
* Expected result is mainly attributable to substantial unrealised gain on fair value changes on financial asset designated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
* Net profit of S$81.0 million for full year ended 31 march 2017 versus S$113.3 million