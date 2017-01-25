BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 CP ALL -
* Clarification To Decline Rumour Of The Oversea Investment
* Refers to reports from international agencies that cp all was mentioned among prospective buyers to bid for a retail business in poland
* Company has not engaged in the bidding process as stated in the news Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: