BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 25 Wipro Ltd
* Wipro Ltd CEO says expect an uptick in the CHANGE investments - statement
* Wipro Ltd CEO says do not expect customer budgets to change drastically - statement
* Wipro Ltd CEO says continue to see some large deals in the funnel - statement
* Wipro Ltd CEO says restructuring of india and middle east to be a headwind in the near term- statement Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago