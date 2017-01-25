BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting
Jan 25 Lewis Group Ltd
* Trading conditions for nine month period ended 31 December 2016 remained extremely challenging
* Revenue for Q3 to December 2016 declined by 7.5 pct with merchandise sales 5.6 pct lower than corresponding period.
* Collection performance of debtors book remains stable
* Says revenue for nine month period reduced by 4.0 pct and merchandise sales by 2.0 pct
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021