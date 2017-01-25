BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Jan 25 Money Management International
* Money Management International - co, Clearpoint Credit Counseling Solutions announced their plan to merge operations
* Money Management International - new organization will utilize both MMI and Clearpoint trade names
* Money Management International - Christopher Honenberger, chief executive officer of Clearpoint, announced his plan to retire in 2017 Source text for Eikon:
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct