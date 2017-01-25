Jan 25 Jakks Pacific Inc

* Jakks Pacific and Lansay sign licensing agreements for Blopens, Real Construction and Minilicious

* Says Lansay will develop, manufacture, market and distribute real construction brand in Europe, Middle East and Africa

* Additionally, Jakks and Lansay have extended their multi-year agreements for two other brands, Blopens & Minilicious

* Jakks Pacific - Lansay continues to have rights for Blopens brand outside of U.S. and Latin America, as well as worldwide rights for Minilicious