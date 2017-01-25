PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 Jakks Pacific Inc
* Jakks Pacific and Lansay sign licensing agreements for Blopens, Real Construction and Minilicious
* Says Lansay will develop, manufacture, market and distribute real construction brand in Europe, Middle East and Africa
* Lansay will develop, manufacture, market and distribute real construction brand in Europe, Middle East and Africa
* Additionally, Jakks and Lansay have extended their multi-year agreements for two other brands, Blopens & Minilicious
* Jakks Pacific - Lansay continues to have rights for Blopens brand outside of U.S. and Latin America, as well as worldwide rights for Minilicious Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.