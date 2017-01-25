PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 Cabot Microelectronics Corp :
* Cabot Microelectronics Corp - CEO David Li's FY 2016 total compensation $3.01 million versus $3.4 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2ks20Up Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.