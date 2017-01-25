Jan 25 Endeavour Silver Corp :

* Endeavour Silver provides production and cost guidance for 2017

* Endeavour Silver Corp sees 2017 gold production is expected be in 50,000-53,000 oz range

* In 2017, Endeavour plans to invest $43.3 million on capital projects at three operating mines

* Endeavour Silver - management approved additional 2.5 km of development, budgeted at $7.1 million, to access 2 new ore bodies currently not in production

* Endeavour Silver Corp - silver production is expected to be in range of 5.2-5.7 million oz for FY

* Endeavour Silver-cash costs,net of gold by-product credits, expected to be $6.50-$7.50 per oz of silver produced in 2017, comparable to first 3 qtrs of 2016