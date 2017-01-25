PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 Endeavour Silver Corp :
* Endeavour Silver provides production and cost guidance for 2017
* Endeavour Silver Corp sees 2017 gold production is expected be in 50,000-53,000 oz range
* In 2017, Endeavour plans to invest $43.3 million on capital projects at three operating mines
* Endeavour Silver - management approved additional 2.5 km of development, budgeted at $7.1 million, to access 2 new ore bodies currently not in production
* Endeavour Silver Corp - silver production is expected to be in range of 5.2-5.7 million oz for FY
* Endeavour Silver-cash costs,net of gold by-product credits, expected to be $6.50-$7.50 per oz of silver produced in 2017, comparable to first 3 qtrs of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.