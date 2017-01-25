BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 2.93 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Jan 25 Fingerprint Cards Ab
* Lars Soderfjell leaves Fingerprint Cards' board of directors
* Says Soderfjell was released on Tuesday, after he was arrested on Monday alleged for unauthorized disclosure of inside information in conjunction with Fingerprint Cards' profit warning in December
* Says Economic Crime Authority continues its investigation of the events
* Says leaves board on his own initiative, after dialogue with the board
* Says leaves the board immediately, company has at present no information whether any replacement will be appointed prior to the annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
May 29 Frank Deford, who as a journalist for Sports Illustrated was known as a master of long-form storytelling and as a regular commentator for National Public Radio brought sports to life for many listeners with only a passing interest in athletics, has died at age 78, his wife said on Monday.