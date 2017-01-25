FOREX-Dollar firms against sterling, euro amid political uncertainties
* Italian bonds drop after Renzi election remarks raise concerns
Jan 25 OfferPad:
* OfferPad - has secured a $260 million investment of combined equity and debt to continue expansion in additional markets throughout U.S. Source text for Eikon:
* Italian bonds drop after Renzi election remarks raise concerns
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, MAY 30 ** MEXICO CITY - Mexican Central Bank chief Agustin Carstens and Mexico Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade will speak at an annual meeting of bank BBVA Bancomer's board and shareholders. WARSAW - National Bank of Poland monetary policy council meeting. WEDNESDAY, MAY 31