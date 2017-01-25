Jan 25 Hess Corp

* Hess reports estimated results for the fourth quarter of 2016

* Hess Corp - E&P capital and exploratory expenditures are expected to be $2.25 bln, up from $1.9 bln in 2016

* Hess Corp qtrly oil and gas production was 311,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) compared to 368,000 boepd in Q4 of 2015

* Hess Corp - qtrly shr loss $15.65

* Hess Corp says qtrly total revenues and non-operating income $1,386 mln vs $1,387 mln in Q4 2015

* Hess Corp qtrly net production from bakken decreased approximately 13 percent to 95,000 boepd from prior-year quarter

* Hess Corp says Q4 2016 results include a noncash accounting charge of $3,749 mln on deferred tax assets

* Hess Corp qtrly net production from Gulf of Mexico was 61,000 boepd compared to 73,000 boepd in prior-year quarter

* Hess Corp sees 2017 oil and gas production excluding Libya to be 300,000 to 310,000 boepd compared to full year 2016 net production of 321,000 boepd

* Hess - Q4 results also include an after-tax charge of $693 mln to impair equus natural gas project

* Hess - two offshore developments at North Malay basin in Gulf of Thailand and stampede in Gulf of Mexico are on track to come online in 2017 and 2018

* Hess Corp Q4 shr view $-1.09 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S