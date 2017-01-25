GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro slips on Greece bailout, Italian vote concerns; stocks drift
* Euro weakens on report Greece may forego next bailout payment
Jan 25 Dilip Buildcon Ltd
* New project given to Dilip Buildcon Limited in the state of Maharashtra
* Says project cost of INR 9.11 billion
* Says completion period of project is 24 months
* Says project for the four laning of Tuljapur-Ausa section of NH-361 Source text: (bit.ly/2kifP4s) Further company coverage:
