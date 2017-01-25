PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 Esperion Therapeutics Inc :
* Esperion completes enrollment of pivotal phase 3 long-term safety and tolerability study of bempedoic acid in patients with hypercholesterolemia
* Esperion Therapeutics - top-line results from global pivotal phase 3 long-term safety and tolerability study of bempedoic acid are expected by Q2 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.