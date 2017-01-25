PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
Jan 25 Iberian Minerals Ltd
* Iberian Minerals announces arrangement agreement, special meeting to approve the spin-out of x-leach reagent technology, and interim order for plan of arrangement
* Iberian Minerals - Iberian will carry out previously announced spin-out of its x-leach reagent technology to EnviroLeach Technologies Inc
* Iberian Minerals Ltd - under terms of agreement Iberian shall transfer technology to EnviroLeach in exchange for 28 million common shares of enviroleach
* Iberian Minerals - under agreement shall transfer technology to EnviroLeach also in exchange for promissory note of $1.6 million by EnviroLeach in favour of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
