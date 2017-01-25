BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 25 Orbit Exports Ltd
* Says declares interim dividend of 2 rupees per share
* Dec quarter net profit 41.5 mln rupees versus profit 45 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 271.6 million rupees versus 284 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2jwsUGw) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago