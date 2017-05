Jan 25 Cinda International Holdings Ltd :

* Company as vendor and purchaser have entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Deal for RMB37.1 million

* Agreement pursuant to which co has agreed to sell, purchaser has agreed to purchase 0.9 pct of issued share capital of target and sale loan

* Purchaser is Prostars International Limited; target is America Champion Property Ltd